East Riding Council’s Licensing Act 2003 Sub-Committee approved an application for the TV show’s 2022 champion to sell alcohol at his new L’Opaline Bistrot, in Highgate.

Mr Scott said he aimed to offer high-end dining to a small number of patrons and the last thing he would want to do is disturb those living nearby.

But John Branton and Christine Robinson said they were worried about noise from staff and customers late at night as well as from throwing away glass bottles and other rubbish.

36 Highgate, Beverley, East Riding of Yorkshire. Picture is from Google Street View

Mr Scott’s application would see the restaurant, in a former bed shop, able to open from 10am to 11.30pm seven days a week serving between 18 and 20 customers.

The chef told the committee he had applied for those hours so that he could open for brunch if he chose to.

He added staff would arrive between an hour and two hours before opening and leave between half an hour and an hour after the restaurant closes.

Mr Scott said: “The food is inspired by my love of French and Indian classical cuisine, a very innovative fusion of two wonderful cultures and very exciting for the town of Beverley.

“The restaurant will be a professionally managed operation and I can absolutely assure you that staff leaving in the early hours will not be an issue, most customers will walk to the restaurant and there is ample parking in Beverley.

“Glass bottles will be disposed of during sociable daylight hours and the bins will be kept in a secure yard.

“There are hundreds of thousands of restaurants across the country which successfully operate in residential areas without any issue and we hope many of those here will become customers.”

But Mr Branton said the restaurant could well attract people from much further afield given Mr Scott’s reputation and the hours could see staff leaving after midnight.

The prospective neighbour said: “We’re in the process of buying the house next door and we worry that this will bring increased footfall to the street.

“It will be open much longer than The Monks Walk opposite, given both younger and older people alike access to alcohol later in the evening.

“Our property would be adjacent to the restaurant’s kitchen and staff would be moving around in the neighbouring passage way.”

The conditions attached to the licence included restricting the sale of alcohol to patrons seated at tables in the restaurant so it could not double up as a bar.

Mr Scott is also required to dispose of rubbish in a manner that respects the community.

The chef, formerly a marine pilot, told the BBC opening a restaurant in his home town of Beverley would be a dream come true when he lodged his application.

He has previously worked with the local Pipe and Glass pub in Beverley and South Cave’s Little World Vineyard where he hosted supper clubs.