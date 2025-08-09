Loud budgeting: How being open about your spending can help transform your finances

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether it’s skipping an expensive dinner with friends or passing on a weekend trip, loud budgeting encourages open, honest conversations about money with friends and family.

Zoe Brett, financial planner at EQ Investors, explains: “Loud budgeting is really just about being open and honest with people about your finances.

"So, rather than trying to keep up with the Joneses and pay for dinner at that trendy restaurant or the latest outfits, just because your friends or your family are, you are just honest and say actually, I don’t want to spend my money on that, I’m budgeting.

'Loud budgeting' is a growing trend

“It’s about being open and honest with your social circle and saying I don’t want to spend this sort of money, I want to be more fiscally responsible.”

She adds: “It’s so hard for people to get onto the housing ladder these days, and everyone’s been really impacted by the cost of living and are finding it increasingly difficult keeping up with certain lifestyles. Everything just feels very expensive and I think people are just a little bit fed up of feeling broke all the time.”

One of the immediate benefits of loud budgeting is centred around mental health.

“In the short term, I think that it is actually pretty good for your mental health to stop having to struggle silently to try and keep up with your mates who might be a bit more splurgy than you are,” says Brett. “Once you just take that first step, it builds momentum. It’s the powerhouse of creating your future, and it gives you a bit more hope.”

Then, in the long run this mindset can help build financial security.

“Being conscious about budgeting can help you achieve your goals, like building an emergency fund or saving up for a deposit for a house or a fully funded pension,” says Brett. “It means you can stop worrying about not having a future, because you’ll have built it for yourself.”

Here are some tips for putting this loud budgeting trend into practice…

Rip the band aid off

“The first conversation is always the hardest, and it might be super awkward, but then once you’ve ripped the band aid off, you will realise that it’s not actually as scary as it seemed,” says Brett. “It’s not like you have to divulge all of the intricacies of your financial health to your friends. You can literally just say ‘I don’t fancy spending the money on that this month’.”

Speak your goals into existence

Telling your friends about your goals can help keep you accountable.

“When people try to stop smoking or go on a diet, they are much more inclined to stick to [those goals] if somebody else knows that they’re doing it, because there’s that fear of failure or fear of looking silly – that’s just human nature,” says Brett.

Suggest cheaper activities

Be proactive and suggest cheaper activities rather than going along with other people’s expensive plans. “An easy way of implementing loud budgeting is to be on the front foot,” says Brett. “Rather than waiting for someone to invite you to something, suggest something to them that is within your budget such as drinks in the park, or cooking a meal at home or going to a free gallery.”

Celebrate your achievements

