Love of business sparks success for Wakefield leaders

Two influential female business owners are leveraging their passion for business and local collaboration through The Alternative Board (TAB). Claire Sutherley, Managing Director of We Are Wakefield, and Kelly Smith, founder of Juice Personnel, have entered 2025 with clear strategies for growth, having spent 2024 working both in and on their businesses.

Claire has led We Are Wakefield, a collaboration and networking group with over 200 members, since 2022. Under her leadership, the business has evolved from a struggling entity into a thriving network that includes businesses, education providers, authorities, and third-sector organisations. Claire attributes much of this success to the support and accountability she has received since joining TAB last March.

TAB brings together business owners and leaders once a month to discuss their most pressing commercial issues. Under the guidance of TAB’s proven meeting methodology, every participant gets an equal opportunity to contribute and receive valuable insights.

"Joining TAB has been transformational," commented Claire. "Having access to a trusted sounding board where I received diverse perspectives and support from my peers, has been crucial to helping me set and achieve goals, pushing me to make decisions and navigate through challenges as they crop up.”

TAB Wakefield members, Kelly Smith (left) and Claire Sutherley.

Kelly, who founded Juice Personnel in 2003, has seen her recruitment agency expand into multiple divisions, including commercial and logistics, and most recently, construction. With a team of nine, busy recruiting staff to support major players including Next, Asda and Morrisons, Kelly credits much of her business's growth to the insights and accountability provided by her TAB board.

"Being part of TAB has allowed me to obtain advice and implement changes that have significantly benefited my business," Kelly explains. "The peer support and knowledge sharing has been instrumental in overcoming challenges and driving growth but it’s not just professional issues that we address. I have been on my board for five years and inevitably the wider challenges of running a business also come up.

"We have discussed everything - relationships, managing ageing parents, navigating grief - it’s actually a huge relief to know that every business owner is human and facing a combination of personal and professional challenges.

"Being part of a group, where we meet monthly to support one another and refocus on our purpose is hugely motivating and it’s also incredibly rewarding when you see a contribution you have made having a positive impact on a peer’s business.”

Through the power of local collaboration, Claire and Kelly are not only strengthening their own businesses but also contributing to the broader business community in Wakefield. Both are members of TAB Wakefield, which supports over 20 local business leaders through unique peer board sessions and one-on-one coaching. Simon Banks, co-owner of TAB Wakefield, highlights the success of TAB in the region:

"Claire and Kelly are fantastic examples of business leaders who bring great energy to every board session, both learning from and investing in their peers. They are harnessing the power of TAB exactly as it was intended and reaping the rewards."