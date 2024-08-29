Lovell celebrates graduate scheme success with promotions in their Yorkshire region

Lovell, a leading provider of new homes, is delighted to announce the promotions of two outstanding participants from its Graduate Scheme. These promotions underscore the developer's commitment to nurturing talent and fostering career growth within the organisation.

Jake Adams has been promoted to Land Buyer. Jake joined the Graduate Scheme two years ago, bringing with him a passion for real estate and a strategic mindset. During his time with the company, he has demonstrated an exceptional ability to identify and assess potential land acquisitions, contributing to the expansion of the developer's project portfolio. He said:

“The two-year programme allowed me to specialise in my chosen role whilst also gaining broad exposure across the business, which in turn helped to build my confidence. I’ve been able to develop key skills in business strategy, and technical knowledge as well as working on challenging projects, such as time-sensitive planning applications, which has taught me effective time management and teamwork. The supportive environment and networking opportunities have been invaluable, and I look forward to continuing my growth and helping future graduates."

Thomas Mcmonagle has been promoted to Assistant Quantity Surveyor from his previous role as Graduate Quantity Surveyor. Since joining the Graduate Scheme, Thomas has showcased exceptional analytical abilities and meticulous attention to detail. He has also played a key role in cost estimation, budgeting, and financial reporting for various projects. He added:

Tom and Jake, recently promoted Lovell employees.

"I chose Lovell for their industry prestige and the comprehensive graduate programme, which allowed me to grow into my role as a Quantity Surveyor while gaining experience across different departments. The range of projects I worked on, each at varying stages, has provided me with invaluable learning opportunities. I faced challenges that required more experience than I initially had, but with the support and guidance of my colleagues, I was able to overcome them. My advice to any future graduates considering the scheme is to do it and ask as many questions as possible - even the silly ones! I’m excited to continue growing by embracing new tasks and responsibilities in my role and growing even further."

These promotions are a testament to the effectiveness of the Graduate Scheme, which is designed to attract, develop, and retain top talent in the industry. The scheme offers graduates a comprehensive two-year program where they can specialise in a singular facet of the business while gaining experience in other key elements and teams. This structure has provided graduates with a broad understanding of housebuilding and the operations, instilling great confidence in their ability to perform in their new roles.

Robert Adams, Regional Managing Director at Lovell, added:

“We are incredibly proud of Jake and Tom’s achievements. Their promotions are well-deserved, and we are confident that they will continue to drive our projects forward with the same level of excellence and dedication they have shown throughout their time with us.”

Lovell remains dedicated to building a diverse and skilled workforce through its Graduate Scheme and other development programs. The company looks forward to the continued success and contributions of its graduates as they take on new challenges and leadership roles.