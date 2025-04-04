Lovell cuts the ribbon on Skelmanthorpe show home

Lovell, a leading new home developer, has officially opened its latest show home at Garrett Grove in Skelmanthorpe with the local mayor cutting the ribbon.

Garrett Grove offers a range of high-quality three, and four-bedroom homes, with prices starting from £314,995. Designed with the local community in mind, the show home embodies Skelmanthorpe’s rich heritage, incorporating contributions from local businesses and creatives.

A local interior designer, Deborah from Zebra Interiors, curated the space, ensuring it reflects the character and charm of the village. Products from the Grow Refill Store, a Skelmanthorpe-based sustainable business, have been thoughtfully included, emphasising the developer's commitment to supporting local enterprises.

Adding an artistic touch, Greenhead student Frances Short created bespoke artwork for the home, paying tribute to Skelmanthorpe’s strong textile history and the former Garrett Mill, a nod to the village’s deep-rooted connection to the industry. Further honouring this heritage, she attended wearing a top she also designed by herself.

Discussing the development, Miranda Parry, Regional Sales Director, at Lovell explains:

"We are thrilled to unveil our latest show home at Garrett Grove, which not only offers beautifully designed, high-quality homes but also reflects the heart of Skelmanthorpe. From working with a local interior designer to showcasing sustainable products and artwork from a talented student, we wanted this home to truly feel part of the community. We look forward to welcoming buyers to experience everything Garrett Grove has to offer."