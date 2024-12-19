Lovell delivers holiday joy across East Yorkshire with 245 gifts donated through Mission Christmas campaign

Lovell has celebrated the success of its Mission Christmas toy collection campaign, spreading joy to children in need across the region. This year, thanks to the overwhelming generosity of our community, we collected an astounding total of 245 gifts, ensuring a brighter Christmas morning for countless children across the region.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adding to the excitement, Lovell also organised a £500 trolley dash at B&M to further boost the collection. Team members enthusiastically raced through the aisles, selecting toys and gifts to bring smiles to children’s faces. The trolley dash contributed significantly to the overall total of collected items.

The donated gifts spanned all age groups, from baby toys to gifts for teenagers, ensuring no child was left out of this initiative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mission Christmas initiative, in partnership with Cash for Kids, aims to support families facing financial difficulties by providing gifts for children who might otherwise wake up to an empty tree on Christmas morning. Lovell rallied employees, customers, and community members to contribute to this festive cause with drop-off locations at show homes across the Yorkshire region.

Lovell collects 245 gifts for Mission Christmas campaign.

Lovell extends its heartfelt thank you to everyone who participated in this year’s collection. Including their suppliers and contractors Donaldson Timber, Greenham, Mortgage Pathways, Taylor Maxwell, Vaillant, and Yorkshire Tiling Services Ltd, who contributed to the total amount

Robert Adams, Regional Managing Director at Lovell says:

“Our mission at Lovell goes beyond building houses; we are committed to building communities. Seeing the incredible response to the Mission Christmas collection, including our exciting trolley dash at B&M, is both heartwarming and inspiring. We are proud to play a part in bringing joy to so many children this holiday season.”