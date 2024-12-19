Lovell delivers holiday joy across East Yorkshire with 245 gifts donated through Mission Christmas campaign
Adding to the excitement, Lovell also organised a £500 trolley dash at B&M to further boost the collection. Team members enthusiastically raced through the aisles, selecting toys and gifts to bring smiles to children’s faces. The trolley dash contributed significantly to the overall total of collected items.
The donated gifts spanned all age groups, from baby toys to gifts for teenagers, ensuring no child was left out of this initiative.
The Mission Christmas initiative, in partnership with Cash for Kids, aims to support families facing financial difficulties by providing gifts for children who might otherwise wake up to an empty tree on Christmas morning. Lovell rallied employees, customers, and community members to contribute to this festive cause with drop-off locations at show homes across the Yorkshire region.
Lovell extends its heartfelt thank you to everyone who participated in this year’s collection. Including their suppliers and contractors Donaldson Timber, Greenham, Mortgage Pathways, Taylor Maxwell, Vaillant, and Yorkshire Tiling Services Ltd, who contributed to the total amount
Robert Adams, Regional Managing Director at Lovell says:
“Our mission at Lovell goes beyond building houses; we are committed to building communities. Seeing the incredible response to the Mission Christmas collection, including our exciting trolley dash at B&M, is both heartwarming and inspiring. We are proud to play a part in bringing joy to so many children this holiday season.”
The donated gifts will be distributed by Cash for Kids across East Yorkshire, ensuring they reach families who need them most in time for the holidays.