Lovell invests over £1.8 million to strengthen local communities across Yorkshire

As part of its ongoing commitment to building not just homes but thriving communities, Lovell is investing over £1.8 million across Yorkshire through various S106 contributions.

Timed alongside New Homes Week, this investment highlights how new developments can bring lasting benefits by enhancing education, transport, healthcare, and green spaces, reinforcing a commitment to sustainable growth and improved infrastructure.

A breakdown of investments across developments in Howden, Hessle, Louth, Skelmanthorpe, and Burniston:

Education Contributions: £698,024

These contributions play a vital role in ensuring that new developments provide the necessary infrastructure and services for growing communities.

Robert Adams, Regional Managing Director at Lovell explains: "New Homes Week is the perfect opportunity to highlight how responsible developments go beyond bricks and mortar. At Lovell, we are committed to creating places where people can truly thrive, by investing in education, transport, healthcare, and green spaces, we’re ensuring long-term benefits for residents and the wider community.”

As part of its commitment to improving infrastructure and prioritising safety, Lovell is funding the installation of zebra crossings and additional bus stops around the Tennyson Fields development. This investment is a crucial element of the overall contribution towards local transportation, with a strong focus on both pedestrian safety and enhancing connectivity for residents.

The zebra crossings will provide safer pedestrian access to key areas of the development, especially for families, schoolchildren, and individuals with mobility needs. By improving pedestrian safety, Lovell is addressing traffic concerns that often arise with new housing developments, ensuring that residents feel confident and secure as they move around their community.

At the same time, the additional bus stops will increase access to public transport, making it easier for residents to travel within and beyond the development. By reducing reliance on cars, this initiative promotes a more sustainable and connected lifestyle. The new bus stops will offer greater flexibility in daily commutes and improve accessibility to local amenities, schools, workplaces, and transportation hubs, making it simpler for residents to stay connected to the wider community.

By aligning with New Homes Week, Lovell is emphasising the importance of well-planned developments that support local communities, ensuring that new homes come with the infrastructure and services needed for a high quality of life.