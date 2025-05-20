Lovell Later Living MD plays key role at major industry conference

Lovell Later Living Managing Director Paula Broadbent played a leading role at a national conference bringing together property professionals from across the senior living sector.

Paula led a panel and took part in a roundtable discussion at Property Week’s Later Living Conference in London, which was attended by more than 200 people.

The panel covered how Government policies, industry initiatives and strategic investments can accelerate the growth of later living communities, while the roundtable looked at the design and retrofitting of homes to reposition and make them fit for the future.

Paula is spearheading the Lovell Later Living vision to create developments for the over-55s providing private freehold homes that are appropriately designed in well-served locations with low or no service charges. She was therefore able to bring valuable insight to the debate about the latest developments and thinking in the retirement and later living sector.

Paula said: “I am passionate about appropriate homes for people in later life and have been throughout my career. People want choice, control, and peace of mind in later life even more than they do when they are younger.

"Presently, the sector is restrictive in terms of choice, and traditional models do not promote freehold tenure or private rental at scale. In addition, developments often carry high service charges and exit fees, which has resulted in people not moving until it is essential to do so – typically in their late 70’s and 80’s.

"I believe our older generations deserve better. We need to provide an aspirational choice that enables people to move earlier and live out their best life with peace of mind. It is therefore important to generate discussion and innovation around the provision of good quality later living homes and communities.

“The conference was an opportunity to have some enlightening and interesting discussions and to network with other professionals in this highly significant area of the property industry.”

Sandcastles residents Sandra Witherden (middle) and Jeanette Hodgson (right) attended the conference.

Paula, from Bradford, has worked throughout her career in the provision of housing in the private and public sector in Yorkshire for people in later life as well as adults with other specific needs.

Lovell Later Living, where she has been the MD since 2021, is building neighbourhoods for the over-55s at its Sandcastles development in Scarborough, in Yorkshire, and Driftwoods in Hunstanton, in Norfolk.

She was joined at the conference by Sandcastles residents Sandra Witherden and Jeanette Hodgson, who took part in a panel that brought together residents from later living communities to talk about their experiences and what drew them to buying or renting a dedicated later living property.

