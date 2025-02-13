LSL Estate Agency Franchising appoints new Franchise Director with Yorkshire roots to strengthen franchise partner support

By Lauren Smith
Contributor
Published 13th Feb 2025, 08:20 BST
Updated 13th Feb 2025, 08:44 BST
LSL Estate Agency Franchising is pleased to announce the appointment of Natalie Parks as Franchise Director. Natalie brings 20 years of experience in the estate agency sector and a proven track record in running an independent business.

Having previously worked with LSL Estate Agency Franchising’s (LSLEAF) Reeds Rains brand and successfully managing her own independent agency, Natalie brings a unique understanding of how franchise networks can enhance an agent's business operations.

Natalie began her career in property at just 18, working for Halifax before joining LSLEAF for the first time in 2009. In 2015, she co-owned and managed her own estate agency in East Yorkshire until 2024. Natalie has first-hand knowledge of both the opportunities and challenges of running an estate agency, making her an ideal fit to support LSLEAF's franchise partners.

“I’m thrilled to be joining LSL Estate Agency Franchising as a Franchise Director, working with Lee Carratt and his team," said Natalie on her appointment. "Having been an estate agent for almost two decades, I am looking forward to using my experience and knowledge to support our franchise partners to build on their existing successes.”

Natalie Parks, Franchise Director at LSL Estate Agency Franchisingplaceholder image
Natalie Parks, Franchise Director at LSL Estate Agency Franchising

In her new role, Natalie will work closely with the Franchise Partnerships Team, helping franchise owners to improve their operations, implement strategic growth initiatives, and navigate the property market. Natalie will focus on equipping franchise partners with tools and insights that will drive long-term success.

LSL Estate Agency Franchising is committed to providing unrivalled resources, marketing support, and operational expertise, helping franchise owners tap into the strength of national brands like Your Move and Reeds Rains while maintaining their local independence.

