Luke’s Bakery, owned by banker-turned-baker Luke Jenneson, has secured a “significant investment” from Alex Albone, co-founder of Pipers Crisps, and James Sweeting, co-founder of Pipers Crisps and Lincoln & York Coffee.

Founded in 2022, Luke’s Bakery’s mission is to bring proper bread to the North. Its award-winning range of sourdoughs have gained a strong reputation in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, with Luke’s customer base of retail outlets and hospitality venues growing at pace.

This milestone has sparked a big development to the business which recently moved to a larger bakery in the heart of Brough. The new space is over double the size of their first home, this increase in capacity will enable Luke’s team of 12 to not only produce more loaves for more customers, but to diversify their range in future too.

Luke Jenneson, founder and director of Luke’s Bakery, said he was delighted to have the new backing.

“It’s been a brilliant first couple of years for the business, from perfecting our range and bringing on board our first customers, to baking thousands of sourdough loaves a week and delivering across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire,” he said.

"Bread lovers tell us everyday how much they enjoy our products and there’s a big appetite for greater availability and a wider range.

“I couldn’t be prouder to have James and Alex on-board as investors, they’ve both provided invaluable counsel during the journey so far and their investment has already helped take us to the next level with the move to a new bakery. Roll on the next chapter!”

Mr Sweeting said “I knew when I first tasted one of Luke’s loaves that he was onto something.

"The market for fresh, local bread made with simple ingredients is growing, and Luke’s baking skills and business brain are impressive.

"I’m thrilled to be involved and look forward to playing a part in the brand’s next chapter.”

Mr Albone added: “Creating a successful food business starts with a great product – which Luke and his team have mastered.