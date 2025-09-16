Luxury Design Studios, Grid Thirteen & Holt Living scoop winning award for ‘Best Trade Collaboration’ Award at Designerati Awards North

Two leading North of England design studios, Grid Thirteen and Holt Living, are thrilled to announce they have won the ‘Best Trade Collaboration’ Award at the 2025 Designerati Awards North, which took place at the historic Manchester Hall on the evening of 11th September 2025.

A key part of Grid Thirteen’s success lies in their discerning design partnerships, where their all-female design team collaborate closely with specialist professionals to deliver exceptional outcomes for clients’ homes.

One such partnership is with luxury bathroom designers William Howarth and Holly Stott, Directors of the Holt Living studio based in Knutsford, Cheshire, where together the two studio teams seamlessly combine their expertise in interiors and bathrooms to create super-luxe bathrooms and home spas tailored to each homeowner.

The strength of their award-winning collaboration is rooted in a shared philosophy and a detail-driven, innovation-led approach. Both studios value bespoke craftsmanship, premium materials and advanced technology, ensuring every design exceeds expectations and reflects the individuality of each client. The result is a seamless fusion of personalised form and function across the home, creating a harmonious flow between spaces with a clear design cohesion from both Grid Thirteen and Holt Living.

Picture Shows: Manchester-born TV presenter, Melissa Porter presents the design teams from Holt Living & Grid Thirteen Design Studio with the award for ‘Best Trade Collaboration’ at the 2025 Designerati Awards North hosted at Manchester Hall on the 11th September 2025

Customers can experience a luxury Spa-bathroom example from Holt Living in Grid Thirteen’s Design Studio, based in Roundhay, Leeds and an example of Grid Thirteen’s handcrafted kitchen and bespoke furniture from their ‘Darling Maeve’ collection will be displayed in Holt Living’s new Knutsford showroom space, due to open in 2026.

Natalie Fry, Founder & Creative Director of Grid Thirteen Design Studio said, “We are delighted to accept this prestigious award for our collaborative work with Holt Living. Both our design teams are specialists in their own discipline, and this award recognises how we have successfully worked together with the guiding principle of delivering exceptional bathroom design schemes matched with a superior client experience and customer service. All of our projects are a seamless fusion of personalised form and function, created to enhance a harmonious flow between each space with a clear design cohesion between both Grid Thirteen and Holt Living.”

The 2025 Designerati Awards North is the first regional edition of the prestigious Designerati Awards, created to spotlight the very best in kitchen and bathroom design across the North of England.

The entries were judged by some of the UK’s most experienced and recognised industry experts across kitchen and bathroom design, architecture and interiors.

Grid Thirteen’s award-winning ‘Georgian Splendour’ project that blends contemporary SieMatic cabinetry and bespoke handcrafted furniture from their studio’s in-house ‘Darling Maeve’ range.

Their award win also secures them a place as finalists at the national Designerati Awards, now in its 24th year, hosted at the iconic Art Deco Troxy entertainment space in Stepney, East London, where the UK’s leading kitchen and bathroom designers will gather for a night of celebration and networking.

Luxury Bathrooms designed in collaboration with Holt Living & Grid Thirteen start from £15,000

www.gridthirteen.co.uk