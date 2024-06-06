The agency, which celebrated its 10th year in business this year, works with major clients including eco-friendly toilet paper brand Who Gives A Crap.

Lyon & Lyon flew to New York last month to receive a prestigious Best In Show design award for its work on disruptive haircare brand, SITCH at the Dieline Awards 2024.

The globally recognised award was presented from Dieline, a leading media brand for consumer packaging and consumer brands.

Lyon & Lyon owners Matt and Benny Lyon at the Dieline Awards 2024.

The award has previously been won by notable household names such as Sonos, with Lyon & Lyon’s work selected out of a over 1,500 entries across 35 countries.

Lyon & Lyon CEO, Ben Lyon, said: “It’s been an epic month at Lyon & Lyon, now dubbed May-hem by our team. Not only did we launch some incredible new brands such as Bright Biotech, but we achieved our best month yet in sales since we launched 10 years ago.

"We were also asked to judge the NAPA Baltic Packaging awards in Lithuania, where we gave a series of talks, and to top it off won the Best In Show at the Dieline Awards.

“I can't tell you how happy I am for Lyon & Lyon to be recognised for this Dieline award. Especially after many many months of hard work we put into this, pushing to create something that is truly unique in a sector of ‘blanding’."

Haircare brand SITCH worked with Lyon & Lyon on its branding, naming and packaging for a new clean hair care range.