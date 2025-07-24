M-Club: Yorkshire manopause brand launches in Morrisons

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Selected M-Club products will now be available to shop online and in selected Morrisons stores across the UK.

Menopause-friendly products such as M-Club's Calm Companion Pulse Point Roller Oil and Restful Nights Pillow Spray will be available to shop in Morrisons' dedicated menopause care bays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sue Grant MBE, co-founder and managing director of The Body Doctor Ltd, said: “Almost half of the female population in the UK are currently on their menopause journey; yet they feel invisible.

M-Club has now rolled out its product range in Morrisons.

“With this rising demand in mind, we are excited to announce the introduction of M-Club to Morrisons in-stores and online, bringing empowering support through a range of bespoke menopause products closer to those who need them."

“I look forward to being part of M-Club's journey in building an empowered community of women who can face menopause together.”

There are thought to be more than 15.5 million women in the UK currently experiencing perimenopause or menopause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M-Club has been backed by author and industry expert, Dr Hilary Jones.