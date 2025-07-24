M-Club: Yorkshire manopause brand launches in Morrisons
Selected M-Club products will now be available to shop online and in selected Morrisons stores across the UK.
Menopause-friendly products such as M-Club's Calm Companion Pulse Point Roller Oil and Restful Nights Pillow Spray will be available to shop in Morrisons' dedicated menopause care bays.
Sue Grant MBE, co-founder and managing director of The Body Doctor Ltd, said: “Almost half of the female population in the UK are currently on their menopause journey; yet they feel invisible.
“With this rising demand in mind, we are excited to announce the introduction of M-Club to Morrisons in-stores and online, bringing empowering support through a range of bespoke menopause products closer to those who need them."
“I look forward to being part of M-Club's journey in building an empowered community of women who can face menopause together.”
There are thought to be more than 15.5 million women in the UK currently experiencing perimenopause or menopause.
M-Club has been backed by author and industry expert, Dr Hilary Jones.
The brand has released 18 products that are specifically designed to support women through each stage of the menopause. These are aimed at skin, hair and body care, wih the range also including supplement sprays, aromatherapy and Dry Eye relief.
