M&A market 'not slowing down' as Hentons Corporate Finance make new appointment

James Pridmore, Hentons Corporate Finance executive, with Matt Milnes, director (left) and Chris Sellars (right).

Hentons Corporate Finance, which has offices in Sheffield, Leeds, York and London, has expanded rapidly over the past 12 months.

It has now appointed James Pridmore as a corporate finance executive, based in Sheffield.

Director of corporate finance Chris Sellars said the size of its team has doubled in the past year.

“At the moment there seems to be no slowing down in the M&A market as the after-effects of Covid continue,” he said.

“There are still strong forces on both the supply and demand side as business owners assess their lifestyle choices and venture capitalists and private equity funders look to invest their built-up reserves.

“James brings with him experience in this area from a Top 10 accountancy firm and he’ll add a vital extra resource to our team as we look to continue our growth through the rest of the year and into 2023.”

Mr Pridmore said: “It’s exciting to move to a company which has ambitious plans. I’ll be part of a really busy team which is going from strength-to-strength.

“As a corporate finance executive my main roles will be across due diligence, company research and managing projects.”

