Mabgate Yard in Leeds to redeveloped into apartments and creative work studios

Developers want to change the space at Mabgate Yard on Mabgate from a brownfield site into a creative environment comprising the flats as well as a communal, co-working centre for entrepreneurs and start-ups.

The apartments will be available solely for rent and are being brought forward by HBD, a Yorkshire founded developer.

It is anticipated that a hybrid planning application, seeking permission for the principle of development, will be submitted by February 2022 with a further ‘reserved matters’ planning application to be submitted in the second half of 2022.

New plans for Mabgate Yard revealed.

Meanwhile, HBD is inviting the Mabgate community to view the plans and have their say by visiting www.mabgateyard. com.

Richard Hinds, development surveyor at HBD, said: “We have developed plans for this site that we are proud of and feel the scheme complements the existing urban community.