Made in Group shouts out for mental health in manufacturing

Made in Group, the network that champions unites, and empowers manufacturers across the UK, has teamed up with Mental Health Innovations, a national charity that powers the Shout helpline. This partnership will enable the group’s 300+ member companies to provide free mental health support.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Made in Group membership is made up of 320 manufacturing businesses across its Made in the Midlands and Made in Yorkshire networks. Shout is the UK’s first and only free, confidential, 24/7 text messaging mental health support service.

The Made in Group is funding access to a Shout helpline, run by trained volunteers, for all network members. Anyone working in a member organisation that has signed up to the initiative can access free support by sending a text message that will enable them to start a conversation with a Shout volunteer at any time of the day or night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Made in Group CEO Jason Pitt explains the thinking behind the project: “Studies show that manufacturing ranks in the bottom 10% of industries for employee mental health, with 17 million days lost due to work-related stress, depression, or anxiety between 2021 and 2022.

Jason Pitt and Francesca Hughes

“Add to this the fact that, despite efforts to redress the balance, our sector remains heavily male-dominated, with men making up more than 80% of the workforce in the sector, and men are more than 40% less likely to talk openly about their mental health.

“Our aim is to enable our members to provide free, confidential support for their employees and to help break down stigmas surrounding mental health. We are also keen to encourage a culture of more open conversations about mental health in the workplace and the industry.”

The Made in Group plans to host a series workshops and events throughout the year, offering further tools and strategies to help manufacturers create supportive environments for their teams. They are also planning a series of fundraising activities for Shout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Francesca Hughes, partnerships manager at Mental Health Innovations adds: “At Mental Health Innovations, we are pleased to be partnering with Made In Group to help support engineers across the Midlands and Yorkshire.

Common challenges those in the industry face, such as financial worries and loneliness, can have a significant impact on mental health, so we want to ensure they have access to immediate and confidential support whenever they need. Through our free, confidential and 24/7 text service Shout, we hope to help more people feel heard, supported and empowered to seek further help with their mental health."