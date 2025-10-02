Made Smarter roundtable shines spotlight on women in manufacturing

A major business event is being staged in Yorkshire later this month to encourage more women to take up careers in manufacturing.

Made Smarter in conjunction with the York & North Yorkshire Growth Hub is joining forces with The Yorkshire Post to host an invitation-only roundtable discussion with the theme “Women in Manufacturing: Leadership, Skills, and the Future of the Sector in Yorkshire”

The event, to be chaired by Greg Wright, the deputy business editor of The Yorkshire Post, will bring together senior leaders, policymakers, and industry experts to explore the challenges and opportunities facing women in the manufacturing sector, particularly around leadership representation, the ongoing skills shortage, and the growing number of job vacancies across the region.

The event is being held at The Grand Hotel in York on October 14 and the discussions will be reported at length in The Yorkshire Post.

Library image of York skyline. Made Smarter in conjunction with the YNY growth Hub has joined forces with The Yorkshire Post to hold an invitation-only roundtable discussion on “Women in Manufacturing: Leadership, Skills, and the Future of the Sector in Yorkshire” in York. (Photo by Greg Wright)

Mike Pennington, the Business Relationship Manager, at York & North Yorkshire Combined Authority, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with The Yorkshire Post again with this roundtable event, which is the third altogether, and the second in York, to discuss really important issues at both local and national level”

“We are looking forward to the debate around the table with key female manufacturing leaders in York and North Yorkshire discussing topics such as workforce, skills and Government support to ensure more women come into the manufacturing sector.”

Made Smarter was created following an industry-led review of how UK manufacturing industries can prosper through digital tools and innovation. This independent review was commissioned by the Government and led by Professor Juergen Maier CBE, Co-Chair of Made Smarter.

The review stressed the need for a more widespread adoption of technology across supply chains, especially among SME (small and medium-sized enterprise) manufacturers.

It also called for more ambitious, informed, and focused leadership for digitalisation and faster innovation built around the creation of new technology, new companies and value-streams.

Made Smarter aims to build a digital innovation system that funds and supports UK innovators and manufacturers.

It aims to support manufacturers to ensure they make the most from digital tools and help them begin on their journey towards digitalisation.

The 2025/26 Made Smarter programme has been extended again to support Yorkshire manufacturers with digital transformation.

The programme focuses on four key areas for local SME businesses; digital road mapping, intensive technology support, the development of skills, including the vital role apprenticeships can play and capex for hardware and software.