Magna Rotherham: Cost of new tram-train stop increased to more than £7m

The cost of a new tram-train stop at Magna in Rotherham has increased to more than £7m, documents show.

In February 2024, South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) approved the appointment of Network Rail (NWR) to undertake the delivery phase of the project with a budget ceiling of £6.86 million. However, due to issues with the terms of the implementation agreement and the delays in securing the required consents, the project’s estimated costs have increased.

The revised cost for the delivery phase is now £7.07 million, an increase of £214,892. This rise is attributed to inflation-driven increases in contractor prices, higher design costs, and an increase in the associated Network Rail and Industry Risk fees.

Documents from SYMCA say that the budget increase, which has been approved, will ensure the project stays on track.

The documents add: ” Due to a number of reasons including confirmation on the T&Cs of the Implementation Agreement, specifically in relation to the proposed lease of the new station and delays associated with obtaining the necessary railway consents required to implement the station the Implementation Agreement remains unsigned.

“However, all outstanding issues have now been resolved and a revised draft n Implementation Agreement has been agreed in principle between NWR and SYMCA that is ready for signature.”

The new stop at Magna Science Adventure Centre will be the first addition to the network since it launched in 2018.

Network Rail and SYMCA have previously said the stop at Templeborough will help residents access employment, walking and cycling opportunities.