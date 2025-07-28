Magna Science Adventure Centre: Why this visitor attraction is more than a 'hidden gem'

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But from a business and regional growth perspective, the term feels more like a polite euphemism for “not reaching its potential.”

In an age dominated by digital discovery, influencer hotspots and the constant hunt for the next ‘must-see’; destination for Instagram, being known as a hidden gem might seem like a charming compliment. But for those working in the visitor attraction sector, it prompts a deeper question: why would any attraction want to remain hidden?

Yorkshire’s visitor economy is blessed with breathtaking landscapes, industrial heritage, cultural landmarks and family destinations. Yet, too many of our finest attractions still carry that label – “underrated,” “unexpected,” or the often-used “hidden gem.” Whilst flattering, it comes with a price.

Richard Hammill, the chief executive officer at Magna Science Adventure Centre.(Photo supplied on behalf of Magna)

A “gem” implies value. But being hidden implies a failure of visibility, branding or access. It can mean lower footfall, underfunding, missed partnerships and constrained ability to serve wider audiences – including schools, local communities and tourists looking for meaningful experiences. The Visitor Attraction sector contributes not just to leisure and culture but to regional economies with an impressive £3.7bn generated from local visitor and tourism businesses in 2024.

It also supports education, employment and civic pride. When an attraction remains under the radar, it limits its role in that ecosystem. It’s not just about ticket sales. It’s about relevance, resilience and return on investment. The modern tourist is more informed and selective than ever. They research, compare, and plan.

Attractions must meet this demand by being searchable, scrollable, and sharable – in essence, visible. A compelling website and presence on social platforms are no longer optional. Strong branding, clear messaging and strategic marketing are the lifeblood of success.

Let’s be clear: no attraction sets out to be hidden. Whether it’s a Science Adventure Centre in a repurposed steelwork, a heritage railway winding through the Dales, or a family-run sculpture park tucked away in the Pennines, visibility is critical for commercial survival. So, what does it take to stop being a hidden gem?

First, investment – not just in infrastructure, but in brand identity and marketing. Be seen and be heard. What story are you telling, and how well are you telling it? Second, collaboration. Yorkshire’s visitor economy is strengthened when attractions connect with tourism bodies, hotels, local authorities and each other to amplify regional pride and footfall. And third, ambition. The desire to grow, to evolve, and to reach new audiences is vital.

Attractions must think more like creative enterprises – adaptive, audience-focused, and forward- thinking. Since joining Magna, I’ve spent the last few months starting the reposition from ‘that science museum in the steelworks’ to a nationally recognised industrial heritage, science and events destination. We don’t want to be a hidden gem. We want to be a beacon.