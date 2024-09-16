Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotherham-based Magtec is a member of the British Army’s programme to develop technologies for battlefield electrification and deliver multiple technical and operational enhancements. The army has said that electrification will enhance military capabilities, allowing power delivery at the point of greatest need, supporting both military applications and civilian infrastructure.

Magtec said that one of its hybrid electric support vehicles could produce 200 kilowatts of power without the need to tow equipment or infringe on the load bed of the logistics truck. This could replace up to nine generators, providing power for field hospitals, disaster relief teams, and future weapons systems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Sloan, engineering director at Magtec, said: “Our innovative systems are not just about improving vehicle performance; they're about creating a mobile power infrastructure that can be deployed rapidly in various scenarios. This technology has the potential to revolutionise both military operations and disaster response efforts, making power distribution more efficient and adaptable than ever before.”