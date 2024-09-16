Magtec: Electric trucks from Rotherham firm to 'revolutionise' battlefield power networks

A Rotherham-based firm which develops, manufactures and installs electric drive systems is transforming military logistics support vehicles into hybrid electric trucks capable of creating and distributing power networks across battlefields and disaster zones.
Michael Crossland
By Michael Crossland

Business reporter

Published 16th Sep 2024, 16:45 GMT

Rotherham-based Magtec is a member of the British Army’s programme to develop technologies for battlefield electrification and deliver multiple technical and operational enhancements. The army has said that electrification will enhance military capabilities, allowing power delivery at the point of greatest need, supporting both military applications and civilian infrastructure.

Magtec said that one of its hybrid electric support vehicles could produce 200 kilowatts of power without the need to tow equipment or infringe on the load bed of the logistics truck. This could replace up to nine generators, providing power for field hospitals, disaster relief teams, and future weapons systems.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Andrew Sloan, engineering director at Magtec, said: “Our innovative systems are not just about improving vehicle performance; they're about creating a mobile power infrastructure that can be deployed rapidly in various scenarios. This technology has the potential to revolutionise both military operations and disaster response efforts, making power distribution more efficient and adaptable than ever before.”

Magtec is highlighting its hybrid electric drive systems at the forthcoming Future Armoured Vehicles Power Systems event in London in September.

Related topics:RotherhamBritish ArmyLondon

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice