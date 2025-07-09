Magtec: Yorkshire firm secures funding to deliver 'monumental advancement' in submarine tech
Through a collaboration with MacTaggart Scott, Magtec will develop Permanent Magnet Motors (PMM) for submarines, drastically reducing heat emissions, and overall motor size in the vessels.
Magtec said the breakthrough promises to “transform the Royal Navy’s fleet”.
DTEP is providing £500,000 in funding, which is being matched by Magtec.
Andrew Gilligan, managing director at Magtec, said: “Magtec has always been at the forefront of electrification, and this project is proof of our ability to deliver world-class defence solutions.
“The technology we’re developing will provide the Royal Navy with an operational advantage that was once thought impossible.”
Marcus Jenkins, chief technical officer at Magtec, added: “This is more than just an improvement.
“Our Permanent Magnet Motors will deliver unmatched power and efficiency while slashing weight and maintenance needs.
“This is a monumental advancement in defence technology, and we’re proud to be leading the charge.”
Rotherham-based Magtec is also a member of the British Army’s programme to develop technologies for battlefield electrification.
The firm is developing, manufacturing and installing electric drive systems to transform military logistics support vehicles into hybrid electric trucks capable of creating and distributing power networks across battlefields and disaster zones.
The army has said that electrification will enhance military capabilities, allowing power delivery at the point of greatest need, supporting both military applications and civilian infrastructure.
Andrew Sloan, engineering director at Magtec, said: “Our innovative systems are not just about improving vehicle performance; they're about creating a mobile power infrastructure that can be deployed rapidly in various scenarios.
“This technology has the potential to revolutionise both military operations and disaster response efforts, making power distribution more efficient and adaptable than ever before.”
Magtec was recently visited by Secretary of State for Defence, John Healey MP, who described the company as “deeply impressive”.
Mr Healey, who is MP for the nearby Rawmarsh and Conisbrough constituency, said that the company has the “long established manufacturing skills and creative flair to improve the battlefield performance and the environmental performance of military vehicles”.
