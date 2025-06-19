Major 1,560-home development in Barnsley to be decided amid objections

Two major planning applications for up to 1,560 homes, a new primary school, shops and community facilities in Barnsley has been recommended for approval by council planning officers.

The applications, submitted by Strata Sterling Barnsley West Ltd, covers land between Barugh Green Road and Higham Common Road and forms part of the borough’s largest Local Plan allocation, known as MU1.

The main application seeks full planning permission for 216 homes and infrastructure including a new link road, with outline permission for a further 1,344 homes, a school, retail units and community spaces.

The second application requests full permission for site preparation, drainage, ecological areas and landscaping, and outline permission for up to 112,000sqm of employment space.

This includes uses falling within planning Use Classes E (commercial, business and service uses such as offices and shops), B2 (general industrial), and B8 (storage and distribution). If approved, the schemes would be built in phases, with housing extending to 2036 and employment units expected to begin construction from 2025.

Councillors representing Darton West and Dodworth wards have voiced concerns about the development’s potential impact. Councillor Will Fielding stressed the importance of delivering the link road before any housing, and cited issues such as air pollution, biodiversity, and privacy for existing bungalows.

Darton West councillors Alice Cave, Sharon Howard and Trevor Cave raised broader concerns including the development’s effect on existing residents, the consultation process, flooding risk, highway capacity, and health service provision.

The council received more than 100 public representations, with most objecting. Only one comment supported the full proposal. Objections focused on traffic, loss of green space, wildlife impacts, mining legacy risks, and air quality.

One of the most frequently raised objections from residents and local councillors is the potential strain on local GP surgeries and health services, given the scale of the development. Ward councillors warned that the additional population could place severe pressure on already stretched services.

However, the NHS bodies consulted, including Barnsley Clinical Commissioning Group (now part of the ICB) and local primary care teams, did not formally object to the scheme. While concerns were noted in initial responses, planning officers state that current legislation and case law prevent developer contributions being used to fund NHS services through Section 106 agreements. The council’s public health team also accepted the applicant’s Health Impact Assessment following revisions.

No formal conditions related to healthcare infrastructure have been proposed as part of the application.

Initial objections from National Highways have now been withdrawn following additional transport reports. Active Travel England expressed safety concerns over road crossings, although their formal role came after the initial scheme was drawn up. Adjustments have been made to accommodate its requests.

The 216 homes proposed in the first full phase would be built on a strip of land adjacent to Barugh Green Road and Higham. The homes would include a mix of one to five-bedroom properties, including some affordable housing, and would range from two to three storeys. Councillors and residents have raised concerns about the potential for overlooking, especially where new homes would be near existing bungalows.

This phase also includes the first section of the new link road, which would eventually serve the wider development. Construction of the road would be phased alongside housing, with occupation of more than 237 homes not permitted until the road is completed.

Pedestrian links to nearby streets and public transport routes are proposed, and a central green space would be included within the housing layout.

The application has been recommended for approval by planning officers, subject to conditions and a Section 106 agreement to secure infrastructure contributions. If granted, detailed plans for future housing phases, the school and community buildings will need to be submitted through reserved matters applications.