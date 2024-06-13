Major construction milestone reached at new Scarborough care home

A major milestone has been reached at Cayton View Care Home, Scarborough’s new luxury care home which will provide residential and dementia care and create 65 jobs locally.

The 66-bed home is being built by LNT Care Developments and will be operated by Cromwell Care, a family-run business that is focused on providing the highest quality of hospitality and care for its residents.

Cayton View is Cromwell’s second care home, and follows its first, The Mayfield Care Home in Whitby, which opened last year and has already built an outstanding reputation in the local community.

The site’s construction team was joined to lay the last tile on the roof by Conservative Parliamentary Candidate for Scarborough & Whitby, Roberto Weeden-Sanz, Cromwell Care’s CEO, Tobyn Dickinson, and Cayton View Care Home’s General Manager, Leah Moon.

The team lays the last tile on Cayton View Care Home's roof.

The team was given a tour of the stunning new facility which will include a state-of-the-art cinema, a luxurious hair and beauty salon, tea room, and a café which will serve complimentary drinks and homemade cakes and biscuits. The spacious bedrooms will each have their own ensuite wetroom and bedrooms on the ground floor will have access to Cayton View Care Home’s wonderful sensory garden.

Cayton View Care Home’s design incorporates the latest innovations throughout to ensure its residents’ comfort and safety. The home’s solar panels, ground source heat pump and battery pack will generate its energy requirements.

Weeden-Sanz said, “As the Conservative Parliamentary Candidate for Scarborough and Whitby, community is at the heart of everything I do, and Cayton View Care Home will undoubtedly become a significant part our local community. It was an honour to visit the home and meet the team. We witnessed a hugely impressive building which will bring important jobs to the community, as well as much-needed accommodation for the elderly people of Scarborough and the surrounding area.”

Tobyn Dickinson said, “Cayton View Care Home is coming together nicely and I’m sure our future residents will love everything we have to offer, including the wonderful views towards Cayton and Filey. The home will become a key part of the local community. There is a significant shortage of care home beds in Scarborough and we look forward to helping improve this situation.”

Cayton View Care Home is scheduled to open its doors to its first residents in October.