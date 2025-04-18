Major development plans including drive-thru restaurants given green light

Rentokil Site

A major development, including industrial units, drive-thru restaurants, a filling station and convenience store can be built on a former factory site after redevelopment plans were approved.

An application to redevelop the former Rentokil site on Cemetery Road was submitted to Bradford Council by ISA Industrial Park Ltd in late 2023, and was approved by Bradford Council this week.

The application was for eight business or industrial units of varying sizes, three drive-thru food/cafe/bakery units, and an EV charging and filling station with an associated convenience store.

The application said while no end users had been confirmed, some big names had shown an interest in opening in the site’s drive thrus, and a “well known” EV charging company had also expressed interest in the plans.

It said: “The site has been vacant and remained derelict for the last ten years.

“A new employment use development will create a viable proposition to regenerate the site and improve the local economy.”

Bradford Council’s public health department had objected to the plans – particularly the inclusion of three drive thru units.

Current Council policy prevents take aways from opening within 400 metres of a school or facility frequented by children, such as a park.

The site is a short distance from Dixons Kings Academy.

But planning officers dismissed this objection, saying the units were classed as restaurants, and not takeaways.

Approving the scheme, officers said: “The applicant has stated that there are currently a number of brands actively interested in occupying the drive-thrus, but nothing can be confirmed until planning permission has been granted for the development.

“The brands include a sandwich shop, a coffee shop, and a street tea/café brand and would potentially have between 24-28 seats.

“These uses would not be classed as hot food takeaways as per the Supplementary Planning Document and would be classified as restaurants with an ancillary drive-thru element.”

Developers of “out of town” schemes that include retail units have to prove to planning authorities they the development could not take place in any nearby town or city centres.

The application said this development needed to be close to the city’s Outer Ring Road to “provide a sufficient flow of vehicular movements to ensure the scheme is viable” and have a large amount of space for the drive thru units.

Planning officers said: “Having assessed a number of sites, both vacant and occupied, a report by the applicants concluded that there were no other sites available either within or on the edge of centres that could accommodate the quantum of development applied for.”

Highways officers had raised concerns over HGV access to the site, but the developers have agreed to a number of highway improvements to deal with these concerns. These will include widening Northside Road at the junction with Cemetery Road, the signalisation of Northside Road/Cemetery Road/Birks Fold junction (to include pedestrian phase) and the removal of an existing controlled pedestrian crossing to the south of Northside Road/Cemetery Road junction.