AtlasEdge, a pan-European edge data centre provider, has acquired Cornelius House, the largest purpose-built data centre in Leeds, from Hardy Fisher Services.

A spokesman said: "With this acquisition, AtlasEdge furthers the company’s mission to create Europe’s leading edge platform. The site will allow customers to design and configure their technology and network infrastructure in close proximity to their end users to meet the growing requirements for lower latency, higher performance and regional solutions."

The new data centre in Leeds - one of the UK’s fastest developing digital cities with increasing demand for colocation and cloud services - is connected to seven networks, the spokesman said.

Giuliano Di Vitantonio, CEO of AtlasEdge, said: “We are very pleased to have acquired this data centre, adding an important location to our portfolio in the UK."

The spokesman added: "AtlasEdge will develop the site into a regional aggregation hub as demand continues to gravitate towards the edge of networks. The site’s significant existing connectivity will help accelerate time to market in the region, and establish AtlasEdge’s collaboration efforts with local providers. There is also the opportunity to further expand the site in the future to meet customer growth.

"The successful acquisition enhances AtlasEdge’s existing UK coverage, providing capacity in close proximity to VMO2’s backbone location, building upon AtlasEdge’s current data centre portfolio for customers."

“The Leeds site is uniquely positioned to act as a regional aggregation hub and will ensure AtlasEdge’s distributed and highly connected footprint can support the next wave of growth in digital infrastructure for the surrounding area.”

Jason Beresford, Founding Partner & Chief Executive, Sostratus Capital LLP, owner of Hardy Fisher Services, said: “AtlasEdge is a very attractive buyer for us - their proposition is compelling and timely.