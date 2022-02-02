Roxy Lanes moves to bigger Leeds city centre site next week

The mammoth Leeds venue, due to open on February 11 in The Light, is three times the size of its Bond Street predecessor, which opened in 2014.

The 15,000 sq ft new gaming hub will incorporate all the elements of existing Roxy venues on Merrion Street and Boar Lane, along with some new games that have never been seen in the city before.

Something new for this venue is the addition of two ice curling lanes where players slide their stones down the smooth surface of the lane, aiming for the bullseye.

The ground floor will play host to a large bar area where customers can choose from a selection of craft beers, cocktails and spirits, as well as slices and fries.

The basement area will be dedicated to gaming, with 10 bowling lanes, massive shuffleboards, American pool tables, air hockey, ice curling and a massive second bar area.