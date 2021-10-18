Major employment scheme in Wakefield set to create 800 new jobs

Keyland has submitted a planning application to Wakefield Council for a new employment scheme on its 54-acre Wakefield East site in West Yorkshire.

Keyland Developments says the proposals for City Fields Waterside Park Business Hub can incorporate up to 500,000 sq ft of employment space which translates to some 800 jobs for the local area.

Keyland’s strategic site, which was part of the redundant Yorkshire Water Calder Vale treatment works, forms the primary employment element of the 375-acre City Fields development which is creating a new extension to the east of Wakefield.

The outline planning application seeks to create a diverse employment scheme. The proposals incorporate 500,000 sq ft of B1, B2 and B8 business and industrial accommodation in a range of unit sizes together with potential pub, restaurant, drive-thru and trade counter development plots.

The new £33m Wakefield Eastern Relief Road (WERR), which was completed and opened to traffic in April 2017, forms the backbone of the proposed scheme.

Wakefield East Consortium has promoted a Masterplan framework for development sites along the WERR and City Fields Waterside Park Business Hub has been identified as a future employment area.

The broader City Fields community will include approximately 2,500 houses, a primary school, health facilities, district, and neighbourhood centres

Matthew Turnbull, planning and development manager at Keyland Developments, said; “The completion of the WERR has accelerated the regeneration of the whole City Fields area and this site is strategically important due to the significant job creation potential it will deliver as the major employment element.”

