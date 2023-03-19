There are currently eight pubs and bars in Yorkshire that have been rated one star for food hygiene by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) and are in need of ‘major improvements’.

Independent government department, FSA, working to protect public health regarding food in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, began rating establishments that serve food since 2000. Its goal is to safeguard the health of the people and reduce the economic burden of foodborne diseases and to help support the UK’s economy.

The FSA inspects various catering and food businesses across the country and rates them a score of zero to five depending on the standard of the food aspect of the business. A rating of zero means there is major improvement needed, whilst a rating of five means that the business has very good standards of food hygiene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors visit areas where food is prepared, handled and stored and don’t rate according to the quality of food, customer service, presentation, comfort or skill. These pubs and bars in Yorkshire have been rated one star, meaning ‘major improvement necessary’, and they were last inspected between April 22, 2021 and January 26, 2023.

The Three Hares pub in York. (Pic credit: Google)

Yorkshire pubs and bars rated one star for food hygiene

The Bull and Sun

The standard of hygienic food handling has been noted as ‘improvement necessary’, the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building has been noted as ‘generally satisfactory’, whilst the management of food safety has been noted as ‘major improvement necessary’. The Bull and Sun pub was last inspected on January 26, 2023.

Address: 11 Baylegate, Bridlington, YO16 7JT.

Arosa Camp Site Bar

The standard of hygienic food handling has been noted as ‘improvement necessary’, the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building has been noted as ‘good’, whilst the management of food safety has been noted as ‘major improvement necessary’. The Arosa Camp Site Bar was last inspected on October 27, 2021.

Address: Ratten Row Seamer, Scarborough, YO12 4QB.

Three Hares Inn

The standard of hygienic food handling has been noted as ‘generally satisfactory’, whilst the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety have been noted as ‘major improvement necessary’. The Three Hares Inn was last inspected on July 8, 2022.

Address: Main Street, Bilbrough, York, YO23 3PH.

Filey Sports Bar

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The standard of hygienic food handling and cleanliness and condition of facilities and building have been noted as ‘improvement necessary’, whilst the management of food safety has been noted as ‘major improvement necessary’. The Filey Sports Bar was last inspected on October 6, 2021.

Address: Station Avenue, Filey, YO14 9AQ.

New Inn

The standard of hygienic food handling has been noted as ‘generally satisfactory’, the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building has been noted as ‘improvement necessary’, whilst the management of food safety has been noted as ‘major improvement necessary’. The New Inn was last inspected on January 19, 2022.

Address: 21 Market Place, Hornsea, HU18 1AN.

The Alma Inn

The standard of hygienic food handling has been noted as ‘generally satisfactory’, the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building has been noted as ‘improvement necessary’, whilst the management of food safety has been noted as ‘major improvement necessary’. The Alma Inn was last inspected on November 10, 2022.

Address: 1 - 2 Alma Parade, Scarborough, YO11 1SJ.

The Stone Beck

The standard of hygienic food handling and cleanliness and condition of facilities and building have been noted as ‘improvement necessary’, whilst the management of food safety has been noted as ‘major improvement necessary’. The Stone Beck was last inspected on January 18, 2022.

Address: Grantley Drive, Harrogate, HG3 2XS.

Victoria Arms

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The standard of hygienic food handling has been noted as ‘improvement necessary’, the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building has been noted as ‘major improvement necessary’, whilst the management of food safety has been noted as ‘very good’. The Victoria Arms was last inspected on April 22, 2021.