The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has rated five stars for each of these Yorkshire pubs and bars for food hygiene following inspections this year.

The FSA, an independent government department working to protect public health regarding food in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, was first established in 2000 following many high-profile outbreaks of foodborne illness. Its aim is to protect the health of the people and reduce the economic burden of foodborne illness and support the UK’s economy.

The agency inspects numerous catering and food establishments across the country and rates them a score from five to zero depending on the standard of the business relating to its food. A rating of five means that the business has very good hygiene standards, whereas a rating of zero means that there is much improvement needed.

Local inspectors working for the agency tend to visit areas where food is handled, prepared and stored rather than noting the quality of the food, customer service, skill, presentation or comfort. These pubs and bars in Yorkshire were last inspected between January 1 and March 16, 2023 and have been given five star ratings.

The Old Scalby Mills. (Pic credit: Richard Ponter)

Yorkshire pubs and bars given five star food hygiene ratings in 2023

Black Swan Inn

The standards of hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety have been found ‘very good’ at Black Swan and was last inspected on February 23, 2023.

Address: Church Hill Wistow, Selby, YO8 3UU.

Montgomery's, Rotherham. (Pic credit: Google)

Montgomery's

The standards of hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety have been found ‘very good’ at Montgomery’s and was last inspected on February 3, 2023.

Address: 14 High Street, Wath-Upon-Dearne, Rotherham, S63 7QG.

Bacchus

Bacchus, Scarborough. (Pic credit: Google)

The standards of hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety have been found ‘very good’ at Bucchus and was last inspected on January 11, 2023.

Address: 7A Ramshill Road, Scarborough, YO11 2LN.

Beer O'Clock

The standards of hygienic food handling and management of food safety have been found ‘very good’, whilst the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building have been found ‘good’ at Beer O’Clock and was last inspected on February 8, 2023.

Address: 11 Flowergate, Whitby, YO21 3BA.

Bridlington Golf Club

The standards of hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety have been found ‘very good’ at Bridlington Golf Club and was last inspected on February 13, 2023.

Address: Belvedere Road, Bridlington, YO15 3NA.

Hallgate Tavern

The standards of hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety have been found ‘good’ at Hallgate Tavern and was last inspected on February 14, 2023.

Address: 125-127 Hallgate, Cottingham, HU16 4DA.

Home Guard Club

The standards of hygienic food handling and management of food safety have been found ‘very good’, whilst the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building have been found ‘good’ at Home Guard Club and was last inspected on January 6, 2023.

Address: Sherwood Street, Scarborough, YO11 1SR.

i-Bar and Grill

The standards of hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety have been found ‘good’ at i-Bar and was last inspected on January 31, 2023.

Address: 1 Skillings Lane, Brough, HU15 1BA.

Mishka Pub

The standards of hygienic food handling and management of food safety have been found ‘very good’, whilst the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building have been found ‘good’ at Mishka Pub and was last inspected on February 1, 2023.

Address: 5 River Head, Driffield, YO25 6NX.

Old Scalby Mills

The standards of hygienic food handling and management of food safety have been found ‘good’, whilst the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building have been found ‘very good’ at Old Scalby Mills and was last inspected on February 24, 2023.

Address: Scalby Mills Road, Scarborough, YO12 6RW.

Richmondshire Conservative Club

The standards of hygienic food handling have been found ‘good’, whilst the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety have been found ‘very good’ at Richmondshire Conservative Club and was last inspected on February 16, 2023.

Address: 12 Newbiggin, Richmond, DL10 4DT.

Richmondshire Cricket Club

The standards of hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety have been found ‘very good’ at Richmondshire Cricket Club and was last inspected on February 13, 2023.

Address: Victoria Road, Richmond, DL10 4AR.

Scarborough Sub Aqua Club

The standards of hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety have been found ‘very good’ at Scarborough Sub Aqua Club and was last inspected on February 1, 2023.

Address: St Marys Street, Scarborough, YO11 1QX.

South Cliff Club

The standards of hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety have been found ‘very good’ at South Cliff Club and was last inspected on January 6, 2023.

Address: 5 West Street, Scarborough, YO11 2QL.

The Courtyard Bar

The standards of hygienic food handling and cleanliness and condition of facilities and building was found to be ‘good’, whilst the management of food safety have been found ‘very good’ at The Courtyard Bar and was last inspected on March 2, 2023.

Address: 4 - 6 Vernon Road, Scarborough, YO11 2NH.

The Lord Rosebery

The standards of hygienic food handling was found to be ‘good’, whilst the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and the management of food safety were found to be ‘very good’ at The Lord Rosebery and was last inspected on January 4, 2023.

Address: 85-87 Westborough, Scarborough, YO11 1JW.

The Ozone Club Limited

The standards of hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety have been found ‘good’ at The Ozone Club Limited and was last inspected on February 3, 2023.

Address: Princes Avenue, Withernsea, HU19 2JA.

The Rose Inn

The standards of hygienic food handling and cleanliness and condition of facilities and building was found to be ‘good’, whilst the management of food safety have been found ‘very good’ at The Rose Inn and was last inspected on February 10, 2023.

Address: Bridge Street, Pickering, YO18 8DT.

Westover S C Club

The standards of hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety have been found ‘very good’ at Westover S C Club and was last inspected on January 6, 2023.

Address: 3 Westover Road, Scarborough, YO12 5AA.

White Horse & Griffin

The standards of hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety have been found ‘good’ at White Horse and Griffin and was last inspected on January 12, 2023.

Address: 87A Church Street, Whitby, YO22 4BH.

Withernsea Golf Club House

The standards of hygienic food handling and cleanliness and condition of facilities and building was found to be ‘very good’, whilst the management of food safety have been found ‘good’ at Withernsea Golf Club House and was last inspected on January 12, 2023.