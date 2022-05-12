Yorkshire meat producer Cranswick Foods confirms salmonella outbreak at Hull factory

Cranswick confirmed that a 'limited' number of cooked chicken products at the poultry site, believed to be Benson Park, were infected with the bacterium and discovered during a routine inspection.

They were from lines sold to retailers across the UK to be used as sandwich ingredients. Pret a Manger, Aldi and Sainsbury's are among the buyers who have removed the at-risk products from their shelves.

Cranswick have closed the site and opened an investigation into the source of the contamination and are working with the Food Standards Agency. Cooked chicken production has been outsourced to the company's other plants until further notice.

Salmonella bacteria

So far no cases of the illness caused by salmonella infection have been linked to the factory.

Earlier this year Cranswick announced the creation of a new breaded poultry facility in Hull with hundreds of new jobs.

The company has several other plants in the city producing sausages and gourmet food.