Major increase in non-British landlords setting up buy-to-let companies in Yorkshire

Research conducted by residential estate agent and property services company Hamptons showed that 15 per cent of newly incorporated buy-to-let limited companies had at least one non-UK shareholder in this region so far in 2025, compared to eight per cent in 2016.

That follows a similar national trend in which 20 per cent of buy-to-let companies set up in the UK so far this year are owned by non-UK national shareholders, compared to 13 per cent in 2016.

The analysis is based on newly established buy-to-let limited companies where Companies House lists one or more shareholders as a non-UK national. This means that while these shareholders are not British citizens, they may reside in the UK. New companies may hold newly bought properties as well as buy-to-lets that have been transferred from personal ownership into a limited company structure.

New figures suggest there has been an increase in non-British landlords setting up buy-to-let companies around the UK (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

While between 2016 and 2019, the highest proportion of non-UK shareholders were Irish, with Chinese shareholders in second, since 2023 the highest proportion have been Indian followed by Nigerian.

Aneisha Beveridge, Head of Research at Hamptons, said: “Despite the challenges facing landlords, non-UK nationals are increasingly embracing UK buy-to-let.

"The London market has long been an international one, well-known across East Asia, the US, and the EU.

"However, demand from non-UK nationals has steadily been shifting into lower value markets outside the capital, where the bulk of growth in both house prices and rents has been seen in recent years.

“While overseas-based investors are part of the picture, the majority of purchases by non-UK nationals reflect domestic demand.

"Up until 2021, this demand was most likely to come from EU nationals based in the UK, but since then, it has shifted to reflect changes in broader migration patterns. Indian and Nigerian nationals are increasingly likely to buy UK buy-to-let property in a limited company structure.”

The Hamptons research also showed rents across Great Britain have fallen for the first time in five years. The average rent on a newly let property fell 0.2 per cent year-on-year in July.

