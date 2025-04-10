Major investors back Northern Gritstone with new £50m fundraising

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was revealed that £35m of the new funding commitments comes from Northern LGPS, the collective asset pool for Greater Manchester, Merseyside and West Yorkshire Pension Funds, with a further £15m boost from new investors Fulcrum Asset Management and Aviva.

Northern Gritstone has also announced the appointment of Greater Manchester Pension Fund Assistant Director Paddy Dowdall to its board as Non-Executive Director.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Gritstone has made 32 investments in early-stage businesses in the North of England since it became active in May 2022.

Northern Gritstone Chair, Lord Jim O’Neill, said: “We are very grateful for this further support from investors in our journey to develop world winning businesses in the North of England originating from our university ecosystem and contributing to the future of higher value added activity and the North’s productivity” (Photo supplied by Northern Gritstone)