Major jobs boost for Yorkshire as 180 acre site near Doncaster is set to be transformed into giant logistics development

Yorkshire's economy is set to receive a major boost from a giant logistics scheme.

By Greg Wright
Friday, 21st January 2022, 10:50 am

Doncaster Council has granted Leeds-based Wilton Developments outline planning consent for up to 3.52m sq ft of logistics and industrial space on 180 acres next to Junction 6 of the M18 at Thorne, Doncaster.

A spokesman said: "Elsewhere in South Yorkshire Wilton Developments has recently completed its 300,000 sq ft Enterprise 36 scheme at Tankersley (J36 of the M1), delivering four warehouse and industrial units to occupiers including Williams Rowland, Dura and USL Group.

"Two of the buildings were acquired by CBRE Investment Management for one of its discretionary funds. Wilton is active across the north of England specialising in office and industrial development and investment."

