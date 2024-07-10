Major milestone reached on construction of new £19.2m low carbon heating research centre in Hull

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new centre will aim to support the development of low carbon technologies, including heat pumps, and drive further innovation in the way homes can be heated sustainably.

The project is backed by more than £2m of seed capital funding from Humber Freeport, having been identified as a project which will help the region decarbonise its industries and transition to a net zero economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The facility is set to be operational in early 2025 and will house a range of simulators, test rigs and environmental chambers.

From left, Jason Speedy, chief operations officer at Ideal Heating, Simon Green, CEO at Humber Freeport, Craig Finn, director at Henry Boot Construction and Martin Budd, climate change manager at Hull City Council, outside the site of the UK Technology Centre in Hull. Photo: Karl Andre Photography.

Ideal Heating chief operations officer, Jason Speedy, said: “The UK Technology Centre represents a significant investment in more ways than one.

“We’re part-way through a £60m development programme at our National Avenue headquarters in Hull, largely focused on heat pump production, distribution and innovation. The research and development facility forms a key part of that programme.

“But, more than that, the UK Technology Centre signals a new chapter in our 100- plus years of history in Hull. It will enable us to continue the evolution of the products which will heat homes for decades to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ideal Heating is one of Hull’s biggest and longest-established manufacturers, having been a major employer in the city since 1906 and now with a workforce of around 800 people in the city.

The UK Technology Centre will provide a purpose-designed new home for the company’s research and development teams.

Laboratory facilities within the 38,000 sq ft building will enable the teams to simulate a range of scenarios and conditions to test new innovations and advancements. The centre will also house a heat pump testing area, workshop spaces and a training room.

To mark the significant milestone in construction, with the steelwork now completed, Ideal Heating invited partners to the site to see the progress first-hand. The partners included Simon Green, CEO at Humber Freeport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Green said: “Humber Freeport has aligned itself strategically to the region’s green energy sector, having recognised it as a magnet for significant investment, innovation and skilled job creation.

“Ideal Heating’s UK Technology Centre is a perfect example of this investment, which will further develop the growing skills base we have in the region in renewable energy and advanced manufacturing.

“We were pleased to support Ideal Heating through our seed capital fund. The research and development centre taking shape is another demonstration of the positive impact Humber Freeport is having within the region.”

Cllr Charles Quinn, portfolio holder for environment at Hull City Council, said: “Sustainability is something which connects businesses of all kinds across the city and wider region and every company must undergo its own low carbon transition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad