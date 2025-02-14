Major office building in Sheffield is acquired for £16.8m

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ekistics Property Advisors LLP (Ekistics) has acquired the 76,460 sq ft 3 St Paul’s Place office building in Sheffield from M&G Real Estate.

Ekistics was advised by Till AM and Cushman & Wakefield acted for M&G.

A spokesman said: “3 St Paul’s Place is a nine-storey, Grade A office building adjacent to the ‘Heart of the City’ development in Sheffield city centre.

Ekistics Property Advisors LLP (Ekistics) has acquired the 76,460 sq ft 3 St Paul’s Place office building in Sheffield from M&G Real Estate for £16.8M. (Photo supplied on behalf of Ekistics)

"Aside from half a floor, the Grade A building is fully let to a number of high-profile occupiers including Handelsbanken, BDP, Arup, Freeths, TES Global and Ansys UK Ltd.

The statement added: “The acquisition forms part of a wider UK investment strategy for Ekistics, which already has a European investment portfolio of some 497m euros.

"The investor works with advisor Till AM to seek best in class buildings across the UK and the purchase of 3 St Paul’s Place represents its first investment in Sheffield.”

Liam MacCarthy, Director at Till AM, said; “As one of the best buildings in Sheffield with a strong tenant line-up, 3 St Paul’s Place stood out as an excellent investment opportunity.

"We will be looking to make further upgrades to the building in due course.”

Andrew Meikle at Cushman & Wakefield acted for the vendor.

Ekistics Property Advisors LLP (Ekistics) is the sole adviser to the General Partner of Ekistics and its partnership vehicles.

Ekistics targets investments which benefit from a combination of long-term capital preservation, income generation and the prospect of near-to medium-term capital value creation, the statement added.

It continued: "Ekistics Property Advisors LLP has 15 employees across two offices, one in London and one in Vilnius, Lithuania.

"It is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.”

Sheffield’s growing significance as a commercial property centre was reflected in the announcement earlier this month that the national planning, design and development consultancy Marrons had opened a new office in the city as part of a strategic expansion into the north of England.

The new team will be based in Cubo, Carver Street, where Marrons aims to strengthen its relationships with regional clients and support the public sector.

Last month, it was also revealed that Harmony Works Trust had secured £3.5m in funding from Arts Council England to transform the historic Canada House in Sheffield city centre into a new home for music education.

Speaking at the time, Pete Massey, Yorkshire Director, Arts Council England, said: “Sheffield is a city with a rich history of musical excellence, so it’s great to see Harmony Works secure this vital investment from Government to create a fantastic new hub for music education.”