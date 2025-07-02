Major Yorkshire mill revamp planned as healthcare pioneer looks to move in

A Yorkshire mill could soon play a central role in healthcare innovation as two giants of local business come together.

Turnbridge Mills at Quay Street in Huddersfield are currently owned by John L Brierley (JLB) Ltd – a family-owned textiles manufacturer that has been operating for over 125 years.

However, the business has a range of “unsustainable pressures” from buildings, with structural issues to the eyewatering costs required for external repairs among the problems facing the business.

Part of the Turnbridge Mills site has also been on the market for a “considerable period of time”, without success. Documents submitted to Kirklees Council warn that the buildings are headed for “total dereliction” if it continues on its current trajectory. A report to the council explains: “Without a viable solution to these older buildings, JLB cannot sustain the ongoing financial drain on its core business, and unless resolved, the situation will eventually threaten its very existence.”

An artist's impression of the new Paxman Coolers premises. Credit: Paxman Coolers.

However, this eventuality is set to be avoided through a partnership with Paxman Coolers – world leaders in scalp cooling to help prevent hair loss during chemotherapy. The pioneering healthcare company hopes to become the new occupant of the town centre site, making it the company’s new headquarters, relocating from its existing Fenay Bridge premises.

Joint plans from the two local businesses have been submitted to Kirklees Council to allow the demolition of a number of existing buildings including the Grade II Listed Hirt’s Mill; and the conversion and renovation of one existing building, and the erection of two new buildings intended for Paxman Coolers.

The custom-built 27,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility will incorporate a health innovation research and digital manufacturing facility, bespoke cryotherapy research labs, engineering R&D space, and office facilities for Paxman’s cryotherapy solutions for managing the side effects of chemotherapy.

The development would be underpinned by grant funding from the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and make up part of the HealthTech and Digital Investment Zone alongside the University of Huddersfield and National Health Innovation Campus. Supporting documents explain that this will enable close collaboration and the fostering of “home-grown” talent.