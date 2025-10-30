Make Christmas about family not looming debts: Ian Davies

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From social media-fuelled wish lists to retail promotions promising the perfect Christmas, the expectation to buy, give, and celebrate grows each year.

With increased pressure, growing numbers of consumers are looking to spread the cost of their spending. This has caused extraordinary growth in short-term credit applications, a trend which shows no signs of slowing down. Short-term credit solutions are making up the shortfall, where people are struggling with the cash flow required to cover Christmas expenses. Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) schemes have become hugely popular and made up 13.9%, some £3.6bn, of UK consumers’ festive spend last year.

This year, research from banking app ‘thinkmoney’ found one in seven Christmas shoppers expect they will use BNPL schemes to fund their festivities. In an age where consumers crave modern and innovative solutions to meet their needs, it’s easy to see why fast finance packages are popular. They cut out the hassle of credit applications, offering quick, flexible and convenient finance.

With the festive season approaching, consumers are feeling growing pressure to spend, says Ian Davies. (Photo by Ian West/PA Media Assignments)

It’s a service which resonates with younger generations especially, with 69% of millennials and 68% of Generation Zers admitting to using BNPL schemes. They align with shifting consumer attitudes, moving away from traditional credit cards and loans to provide accessible funding which, on the face of it, helps spread the cost of spending.

There’s no doubting the convenience BNPL schemes offer as an accessible borrowing tool. However, its convenience can be the downfall of those not on top of their finances, masking the true cost of borrowing. With the splurge season upon us, younger generations are inherently susceptible to falling into this trap as they look to make their mark on the big day. Last year, one in four, some 1.3 million young adults (18 – 24-year-olds), were in some form of financial difficulty in the run up to Christmas.

With many starting out in their careers, their lower incomes struggle to contain the financial pressures of the cost-of-living crisis. They’re also most likely to face unemployment and work-related instability, with 20% citing these factors as being the cause

of existing debt. There is nothing wrong with using BNPL schemes and they are useful for those who manage their money efficiently. The risk comes when a person doesn’t have a firm grip on their finances and uses these tools to live beyond their means.

While split and interest-free instalments make expensive purchases feel manageable, an overreliance can cause financial trouble. For some, setting up several schemes gives a false sense of security. It’s only when multiple repayments arise later that they consider. BNPL schemes have their place, but we must ensure those using them are aware of the potential pitfalls they can bring. The financial sector has a big role to play in this regard. As we head into the festive season, it’s worth remembering that Christmas should be about spending time with loved ones, not falling victim to financial pressures that linger well into the new year.