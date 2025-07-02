Malton-based food transport specialists, Dennis Distribution, celebrate centenary with commemorative mural on a diesel tank!

Malton-based refrigerated food haulage company, Dennis Distribution, which recently celebrated its centenary, has unveiled a contemporary work of art by a local artist on a diesel tank at its Malton base.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family-owned business commissioned Yorkshire-based, contemporary artist Robert Thornham, renowned for his ability to blend a company's branding with his artistic flair, to create the amazing mural commemorating the business’s journey of supporting UK food producers with temperature-controlled transport and logistics solutions, since it started 100 years ago.

The magnificent mural covers the sizable diesel tanker at their Malton base. Depicting the food producers the business supports and the evolution of their fleet, it incorporates their centenary dates and company branding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The third-generation business, which now employs 60 people, including drivers, mechanics and an operations and logistics team, was started by JD Dennis in 1924 and delivered paraffin across the Yorkshire Wolds with horse and cart. Today, the business has a fleet of 40 trucks and 70 trailers and is owned and managed by Katie Dennis, JD Dennis’s great-granddaughter, who took over the business 35 years ago from her grandfather, Thomas Dennis.

Katie Dennis, Senior Partner, Dennis Distribution

As a child, Katie spent hours at her grandfather’s side and amongst the trucks and drivers, and although her early career was based in London, she returned to Malton to work alongside him, taking over the business in 1990, when he died unexpectedly. With four trucks specialising in refrigerated transport, the fleet then doubled overnight after a chance meeting with the then Managing Director of Malton Bacon Factory, who remains a valued customer to this day.

The company’s success has been built on family values and nurturing relationships with customers, drivers, and team to provide a personal service and solution-based approach.

Katie Dennis, Senior Partner at Dennis Distribution, said: “I wanted something permanent to mark the company’s centenary, and usually I don’t have much chance to be creative in this industry! However, when I saw the painted broadband cabinets in York, I thought of our old, green, diesel tank in the yard, and felt inspired!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After researching similar local artists, I discovered Robert and didn’t hesitate to commission him. His creativity has perfectly captured our journey, from humble beginnings to an industry-leading food transport provider. The tanker is now a wonderful talking point with our visitors, as well as brightening up our day-to-day.”

L to R, Andrew Revely, General Manager and Katie Dennis, Senior Partner, Dennis Distribution

As the business has grown, Katie has built a team with shared values to support her, one of whom is Andrew Revely, Commercial Manager for 9 years, and a further 15 years in the transport industry. Andrew’s experience brought more depth to the business, from diversifying the range of vehicles to include tankers, to expanding the reach of their operations with an international transport licence.

Andrew Revely, Commercial Manager, Dennis Distribution, said: “Dennis Distribution is such a special business to be a part of, with real family values, and a focus on putting customers at the heart of all we do. Katie’s been a huge part of that focus, our values and our culture – it’s simply inherent. The new mural was such a brilliant idea of hers. We often add our customers’ branding to add personality to our fleet, so it made sense to do something creative with our much-used diesel tank, too!”

Dennis Distribution offers temperature-controlled transport and logistics services for food and drink producers across Yorkshire, the UK and Europe, including ambient, chilled and frozen products, bulk liquids, and hanging meat.