Malton-based hazardous area computer manufacturer, HMi Elements, signs significant new partnership in Norway

HMi Elements, a Malton-based leading hazardous area computer manufacturer with operations in the UK and US, has taken a major step into the Scandinavian market through a partnership with Ex-tech Systems AS, a trusted Norwegian supplier of Ex-certified solutions.

The collaboration strengthens HMi Element’s expansion into Norway’s dynamic offshore markets at a time when digitalisation, asset longevity, and operational efficiency are central priorities across the sector.

Norway remains a global leader in energy innovation, with sustained investment in electrification, life extension of offshore installations, and a strong focus on integrating smarter technologies into complex operating environments.

The partnership aligns directly with these market shifts, offering highly ruggedised Zone 1 and Zone 2 HMI (Human Machine Interface) solutions that support safe, efficient and reliable operations in some of the world’s most demanding environments.

HMi and Ex-tech

Founded in 1991, Ex-tech Systems AS delivers remote digitalised Ex-certified technologies and supports customers worldwide, with teams in China, France, Norway, and a global partnership network.

Through this collaboration, Ex-Tech will offer HMi’s proven HMI products – including models 1301-Z1, 490-Z1, 1302-Z2 and 1402-Z2 – to operators, EPCs (Engineering, Procurement and Construction), and service providers seeking robust computing in hazardous zones, with the offshore sector being a key target.

“This partnership supports the sector’s growing demand for safer, smarter and long-lasting digital tools,” said Shannen de’Vries, Business Development Manager at HMi Elements. “With Ex-Tech’s industry knowledge and extensive network within the IKM Group, we’re well-positioned to deliver our solutions where they matter most – across critical operations and modification projects.”

Ole Theodor Berthelsen, site manager at Ex-Tech, adds: “We’re delighted to partner with HMi Elements to embrace their innovative solutions. This is a further step for Ex-tech in bringing high-end and high-quality Ex-Tech products to the market and solidify our position, not just in Norway’s oil and gas sector but also beyond. The HMi Elements products are a great addition to our current portfolio and enable us to provide added services and products to our clients.”