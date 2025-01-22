Malton's HMi Elements launches widescreen computer for hazardous zones

The UK’s leading hazardous area computer manufacturer HMi Elements has unveiled its new widescreen model, the 1402-Z2, as it continues its roll-out of new product launches.

HMi Elements, headquartered in Malton, North Yorkshire, with an R&D facility in Leeds, West Yorkshire, and a base in Houston Texas, boasts nearly four decades experience at the forefront of technological advancement, developing work methodologies and improving safety standards for the oilfield.

The new 1402-Z2 model is the company’s first widescreen product for Zone 2 hazardous areas and has been developed in response to changing customer demands. With a 16:9 monitor display, with 1000 and 400 nit brightness options, the 1402-Z2 is also the company’s most competitively priced product.

The launch of the 1402-Z2 comes shortly after HMi Elements launched a fully modular, fully certified, Zone 1 model for the oil and gas industry – the 490-Z1, which is maintainable in the field thanks to its modular design.

Taking design cues from mobile phone technology, the 1402-Z2 has been designed with user-friendliness at its core even for the most hazardous of environments. Its key features include:

Sunlight readable, glove friendly touch screen and rain-tuned display – to protect against false touches and to reject rain and water.

The latest (2024) 11th Gen processer – ready for the most demanding graphically based application software.

Equipped with HMi Elements unique SMB (System Monitor Board) which continuously monitors the health of the major components.

IP66 protected on all sides – no need for a separate enclosure, no pressurisation, ideal for outdoor installation.

Wide range of communications methods and ports - LAN, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, RS232, RS422 and RS485.

Wide operating temperature range from -40° to +60°.

In line with continued product innovation, HMi Elements’ 19” 1302-Z2 model has also undergone a re-certification process, to ensure standards and compliance with industry directives for explosive atmospheres, ATEX and IECEx, following a significant upgrade to Windows 11 2024.

Shannen de’ Vries, business development manager of HMi Elements, said: “The launch of the 1402-Z2 marks a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to innovation. As our first widescreen model designed specifically for hazardous areas, it meets the growing demands of our customers for more advanced, versatile, and robust technology. With its progressive features and comprehensive certifications, the 1402 is set to redefine safety and performance standards in even the most challenging environments."

