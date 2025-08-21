Mamas & Papas: Huddersfield-based retailer announces new growth plan and leadership team

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After seven years at Mamas & Papas, Chief Executive Officer Nathan Williams will step down to pursue non-executive and advisory opportunities.

A spokesman said: “During his tenure, Mr Williams oversaw the building of a significant UK concessions business, international partnerships and the brand’s purpose-driven initiatives.”

The company, which is backed by private equity firm BlueGem, said recruitment of a new CEO was underway and would be announced shortly. In the interim, Chief Financial Officer Sarah Ashby has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer and will lead the business until the new CEO is in post.

Steve Parkin, Chairman of Mamas & Papas (Photo supplied on behalf of Mamas & Papas)

The statement added: “In addition, Steve Parkin will chair the business and lead the development of our new strategic plan, supporting Sarah in its implementation. A former CEO of Mayborn Group – the company behind the global Tommee Tippee brand – Parkin brings extensive experience in scaling international businesses in the nursery sector.”

The Huddersfield based company, which designs and sells a range of pushchairs and prams, car seats, nursery furniture, toys and baby clothes, said it planned to invest significantly in building the Mamas & Papas brand, leveraging its customer data across its digital marketing to accelerate its international roll-out.

He added: “It also plans to continue consolidating its position in the UK market, where it has a 20 per cent share, through its multi-channel store and online model.”

Commenting on the announcement, Steve Parkin, Chairman of Mamas & Papas, said: “I’ve been supporting the board behind the scenes in an advisory capacity over the past few months. During that time, I’ve come to both admire the business that the team has built and be excited by the potential we have to scale further at home but in particular overseas.

"Nathan has led the business through a significant and lasting transformation over the past seven years and built an excellent foundation, which is where our new strategic plan will now focus.”

He added: “Since joining the company as CFO less than two years ago, Sarah has already played a pivotal role in its success and we’re excited about her role in the new strategic plan as COO.

"Supported by a new CEO in due course, I’m confident we have the right plan and the right people to accelerate our growth and become the trusted, internationally-recognised brand for parenting around the world.”

