Mamas & Papas reports record Christmas sales and overseas expansion

Group sales, which include stores, online and wholesale, increased 5 per cent over the 13 weeks to December 29.

Retail sales were up 8 per cent in the period, reaching 13 per cent over Black Friday week, the company said in a trading statement.

Growth was driven primarily by the brand’s expanded toys and gifts category, including its Welcome to the World collection which includes coordinated toys, accessories and clothing ranges.

Mamas & Papas has reported record sales over the Black Friday and Christmas trading period. (Photo supplied by Mamas & Papas)

The brand said its UK market share reached a new peak of 20 per cent in November, according to the latest GfK data.

Despite heavy discounting across the retail sector, the business said it had maintained stronger prices over the period, which helped drive profit growth of 8 per cent.

Mamas & Papas, founded by husband-and-wife David and Luisa Scacchetti in 1981 with a single store in Huddersfield, now operates 40 UK concessions with M&S and Next as well as 21 standalone stores.

Today it is owned by BlueGem Partners, a private equity company, and management and employs 1,000 staff.

In December, the brand opened its biggest ever concession with Marks & Spencer in Lisburn, near Belfast.

The statement added: “As part of its international expansion plan, it has opened 29 overseas concessions over the past 18 months with El Corte Ingles in Spain, MAP Active in Indonesia and Central Department Store Group in Thailand.”

The company said it was now planning a further 20 locations over the next 12 months to help it tap into growing demand for its branded ranges, including a new partnership with the Australian department store, Myers.

Nathan Williams, Chief Executive Officer of Mamas & Papas, said: “This was another record golden quarter for the brand, with a particularly strong contribution from our bricks and mortar estate.

He added: “We’re also seeing a growing momentum from our overseas business, where we’ve laid excellent foundations over the past 18 months with several key partners in our core markets.

"This is an important area of expansion for our brand over the next 12 months as demand for our baby and nursery products continues to grow.

He added: “While the macroeconomic situation continues to weigh heavily on consumer sentiment, the enduring strength of the nursery and baby category and the growing presence of our brand in the UK and overseas gives us a lot of confidence in the year ahead.

"Meanwhile our growing data capabilities mean we’re better able to tailor support for new and expectant parents and be even more helpful at critical points of their pregnancy journey.”

In November last year, the company reported annual sales for the 12 months to March 31 2024 up 7.1 per cent to £154.3m and profit up 27 per cent to £13.2m.

The company is the latest major corporate name to provide an update on its festive trading performance.

Earlier this week, discount supermarket Aldi said it notched up more than £1.6 billion in sales over the key festive month, as shoppers traded up to its premium ranges.

The German-owned group, Britain’s fourth biggest supermarket, said total sales rose 3.4 per cent in the four weeks to Christmas Eve.