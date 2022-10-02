Management buy-in for Yorkshire box making firm after £2.1m investment

The MBI will see GIL Investments and chairman of Sandland Packaging - Robin Welch - take the helm of the Bradford-based box manufacturer.

Celia McKrieth-Deane moves into the role of commercial director and Ashley Power joins the board as operations director. Both Andrew Woodhead and Karl Wilson remain with the business in advisory roles.

ASC Cartons was established over 40 years ago and specialises in the creation of corrugated b oxes. The firm produces bespoke boxes for both large corporate and smaller consumer accounts.

Andrew Woodhead, left, Karl Wilson, Simon Kelsasll (Frontier Development Capital), Celia McKrieth-Deane, Ashley Power, and Robin Welch.

The increased shift to on-line shopping has resulted in increased demand for c ardboard packaging.

Mr Robin Welch said: "We are planning to continue developing the business alongside the current management team and hone in on the growing appeal of cardboard as a sustainable packaging option.