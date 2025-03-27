Managing Partner retires after 40 years with Yorkshire law firm Ramsdens

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Joyce joined Ramsdens in 1985, and rose through the ranks to become its managing partner in 1997.

A spokesman said: “Over the past 28 years, Mr Joyce has led the strategic expansion of Ramsdens, taking the company from a single branch with a turnover below £1m to one of Yorkshire’s largest regional law firms, with offices across North and West Yorkshire and total revenues in excess of around £25m.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also oversaw the firm’s conversion to an LLP and marked its 150th anniversary in 2020.

Regional law firm Ramsdens has announced the retirement of Paul Joyce, its managing partner and an employee of the firm for 40 years. (Photo supplied on behalf of Ramsdens/HeatherMagner)

Mr Joyce said: “It has been a privilege to be at the helm of Ramsdens for so many years and to be able to look back on a tenure that has transformed the company into a real heavyweight of the region.

“I’m proud of the talented and capable team that will take Ramsdens forward and look forward to seeing the company flourish in the years ahead.”