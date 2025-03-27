Managing Partner retires after 40 years with Yorkshire law firm Ramsdens
Mr Joyce joined Ramsdens in 1985, and rose through the ranks to become its managing partner in 1997.
A spokesman said: “Over the past 28 years, Mr Joyce has led the strategic expansion of Ramsdens, taking the company from a single branch with a turnover below £1m to one of Yorkshire’s largest regional law firms, with offices across North and West Yorkshire and total revenues in excess of around £25m.”
He also oversaw the firm’s conversion to an LLP and marked its 150th anniversary in 2020.
Mr Joyce said: “It has been a privilege to be at the helm of Ramsdens for so many years and to be able to look back on a tenure that has transformed the company into a real heavyweight of the region.
“I’m proud of the talented and capable team that will take Ramsdens forward and look forward to seeing the company flourish in the years ahead.”
A spokesman said the firm has been preparing for this leadership transition for over a year. The new executive leadership team will comprise Joint Chief Executives, Lindsey Frith and Lee Townsend, supported by Joanne Coen as Senior Partner and David Bradley as Chairman.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.