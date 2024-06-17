Leeds-based Arc Inspirations, which also runs sports bar chain Box and the bar brand Banyan, said that all jobs at the location had been protected in the decision to close, which saw the company shut down its operations on Sunday, June 16.

The site is now set to become a retro games bar, run by Manchester-based NQ64, which is due to open towards the end of August.

A spokesperson for Arc Inspirations said: “We’ve loved running Manahatta Merrion Street and being part of the local community, however after careful consideration, we took the decision to sell to NQ64 after receiving an attractive offer.

Pictured: Manahatta's Greek Street site in Leeds, which is unaffected by the closure. The firm's Merrion Street site in Leeds City Centre is set to close. Picture By Yorkshire Evening Post Photographer, James Hardisty.

“All jobs have been protected, and we wish NQ64 every success in the future. We’re committed to continuing to grow our business and have ambitious plans to operate 50 bars by 2030.”

Earlier this month, Arc Inspirations announced that it would open a new Box sports bar in Sheffield.

The opening, which is set to go ahead this Autumn, will mark the company’s second location in the city, joining the city centre’s Manahatta bar.

The company said that the opening of the new site is set to create around 75 jobs.

Arc Inspirations is also set to open new Manahtta bars in Nottingham and Edinburgh this autumn, and previously said it was considering further launches in London, Liverpool and Cardiff in the near future.