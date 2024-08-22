Manchester Airport aiming to ‘redefine the airport experience’ with launch of new exclusive terminal

The new terminal, titled Aether, has been developed by Manchester Airports Group (MAG) founded CAVU, and will be available to all passengers as a purchasable service.

Starting at £90 per person, the terminal will offer a self-contained, private space, away from the main airport terminal, and features panoramic runway views as well as dedicated staff attending to guests’ needs.

It will also feature a new dining experience by Adam Reid, the award-winning chef at the helm of Adam Reid at The French.

Reservations for Aether are now open, for passengers to use the private terminal from Monday, November 4. Photo: Toby Mitchell.

CAVU said, Aether will aim to elevate “every sense of the airport journey”, including check-in, security and private parking.

Suzanne Orr, general manager of Aether said: “Our Private Terminal is a sanctuary, offering a thoughtfully designed, elevated experience away from the hustle and bustle of what you’d usually expect in an airport. We prioritise tranquillity and provide a seamless service to offer our guests an effortless start, or even end to their journey."

CAVU has also forged a partnership with BMW, which is supplying a range of models to provide a premium chauffeur-driven service across the airfield straight to the plane.