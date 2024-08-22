Manchester Airport aiming to ‘redefine the airport experience’ with launch of new exclusive terminal

Manchester Airport is set to launch a new exclusive private terminal which the company claims will “redefine the airport experience for all passengers”.
Michael Crossland
By Michael Crossland

Business reporter

Published 22nd Aug 2024, 16:45 BST

The new terminal, titled Aether, has been developed by Manchester Airports Group (MAG) founded CAVU, and will be available to all passengers as a purchasable service.

Starting at £90 per person, the terminal will offer a self-contained, private space, away from the main airport terminal, and features panoramic runway views as well as dedicated staff attending to guests’ needs.

It will also feature a new dining experience by Adam Reid, the award-winning chef at the helm of Adam Reid at The French.

Reservations for Aether are now open, for passengers to use the private terminal from Monday, November 4. Photo: Toby Mitchell.Reservations for Aether are now open, for passengers to use the private terminal from Monday, November 4. Photo: Toby Mitchell.
CAVU said, Aether will aim to elevate “every sense of the airport journey”, including check-in, security and private parking.

Suzanne Orr, general manager of Aether said: “Our Private Terminal is a sanctuary, offering a thoughtfully designed, elevated experience away from the hustle and bustle of what you’d usually expect in an airport. We prioritise tranquillity and provide a seamless service to offer our guests an effortless start, or even end to their journey."

CAVU has also forged a partnership with BMW, which is supplying a range of models to provide a premium chauffeur-driven service across the airfield straight to the plane.

Reservations for Aether are now open for passengers from Monday, November 4. Aether will offer reservations seven days a week.

