Manifestos need to deliver on political promises of economic growth: Beckie Hart

That’s an approach that will be welcomed by a local business community that is laser-focused on how best to bring opportunity and prosperity to Yorkshire and the Humber. Those firms know that politicians alone can’t be made responsible for achieving that objective.

They need help and business is ready to play its part.

Business is the UK’s engine of growth and will be at the forefront of any meaningful economic recovery, regardless of which party wins the coming election. And, after a tough few years for firms across the country, the latest CBI data on private sector activity is starting to show long overdue signs for cautious optimism.

Beckie Hart is regional director for Yorkshire & Humber at the CBI

Months of subdued activity came to an end this month with activity stabilising for the first time in a year. That stabilisation was fairly broad-based, with three out of four measured sub-sectors – services, manufacturing and business & professional services – seeing an upturn in fortunes.

Only consumer services continued to struggle, seeing a further decline in activity.

Businesses across all four expect activity to rise over the quarter ahead, pointing to a gathering of momentum.

While that news is encouraging, we have to recognise that the recovery is still in its early stages.

Inflation finally looks to be coming back into line with government targets, with the prospect of cuts to interest rates now a distinct possibility, but some sectors – particularly consumer-facing ones – will still find it tough going, with firms unfortunately likely to continue struggling.

With parties set to publish their manifestos in the weeks ahead, firms want to see real recognition of the business environment they are operating in. Politics may be full of bluff and bluster, particularly during a campaign, but it’s realistic policies that focus on reducing business costs, attracting investment, and returning the country to long-term sustainable growth that matter most to firms.

The businesses I speak to every day are working tirelessly to grow their operations, create jobs and make lives better for the communities they serve.

They are now looking at any party that could form the next government and asking: “how can I work with you to deliver a thriving economy?” That means they’re looking for bold, long-term plans for unlocking the full potential of the UK economy, with decisions taken in the national economic interest, not for the sake of short-term politicking.

The UK is at its best when politicians and businesses work together. Now is the time to reshape our economy together and deliver on our shared ambitions for the benefit of everyone.

Let’s lock-in those early signs of recovery, both within business and across the economy as a whole, and move forward with confidence to a brighter, more prosperous future.

People in Yorkshire and the Humber can’t wait for the political dust to settle before they see signs of real progress.