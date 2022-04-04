Manningham Housing Association buys 19 affordable homes at Daisy Fields, Bradford

The properties, which are a mix of two-bed and three-bed units, were previously owned by Great Places Housing Group but have been managed by MHA since 2014.

They form part of a wider new build residential development of owner-occupied homes, six of which MHA already own.

Manningham Housing Association (MHA) has completed the purchase of 19 affordable homes at Daisy Fields, Bradford.

Lee Bloomfield, MHA Chief Executive, said: “We are delighted to get this deal over the line following the culmination of a major re-financing process.

“Our day to day involvement with Daisy Fields tenants over the last eight years has allowed MHA to get to know everyone well, guaranteeing a seamless transition for everyone.

“We had been keen to purchase these affordable homes after entering into a management agreement with Great Places.

“This is a major investment for Manningham Housing Association, underpinning our commitment to looking after the needs of individuals and families in Bradford and Keighley wanting to live in good homes at an affordable cost.”

Barrington Billings, MHA Chair, said: “This acquisition cements our commitment to Daisy Fields residents.

“It also increases available security in which to further develop new stock, allowing the association to make further progress in addressing the demand for our properties and for MHA to be the landlord of choice.

“In Great Places, Bradford district lost a highly regarded registered housing provider with Homes England strategic partner status at a time when the demand for new affordable properties has never been higher.