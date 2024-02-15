Brouns & Co, which moved production of its all-natural linseed paint to Yorkshire in 2022, has relocated from Garforth to a site at Bypass Park Industrial Estate in Sherburn in Elmet. The paint’s primary ingredient, flax seed, is harvested at nearby Collingham.

Designed for use on timber and metal as both a coating and a preservative, Brouns & Co linseed paint has seen a leap in sales both in the UK and the US, where it has taken off with owners and custodians of the historic and new timber-built properties that are a feature of the East Coast.

Brouns & Co’s paint is used by Chatsworth House in Derbyshire, the restoration of Wentworth Woodhouse near Rotherham, and English Heritage-owned Brodsworth Hall near Doncaster.

Michiel Brouns at the new, larger Brouns & Co site, Sherburn in Elmet.

US sales have quadrupled to over £100,000 since 2021 and the business reported a record quarter at the end of 2023.

Chief executive Michiel Brouns said: “Demand for linseed paint has really taken off, particularly in the US, where the problem of how best to preserve ageing timber buildings is a real headache for owners and conservation societies.

“Linseed paint was used for centuries before the advent of the modern plastics-based paints that we now see are having an environmentally devastating effect, polluting our waterways and oceans with microplastics.

"Linseed paint is vastly superior to plastic-based paints in its abilities to preserve wood, for centuries in many cases. It is absorbed by the timber and allows it to wick moisture out, ensuring it won’t rot, and we are really pleased to be bringing this product back to market.”

Brouns & Co’s relocation will enable the business, which employs a team of seven, to manufacture the paint, and store raw ingredients as well as tins of the finished product, on one site.