A cafe in Yorkshire which is a popular haunt of classic car enthusiasts has won a national award from an insurance company.

The Motorist venue has been chosen as the best place in the country to celebrate all aspects of classic car and motorbike ownership.

The Motorist triumphed over four other locations, each picked by the classic vehicle community as venues and locations of the UK that help make vehicle ownership so enjoyable.

Beating Bicester Heritage, Coleshill Auto Breakfast, Goodwood Motor Circuit, and Re:Fuel, The Motorist gathered 39 per cent of the public vote and combined with the decision of the judges, it is the winner of the Footman James Classic Capital competition.

The Motorist cafe near Leeds

Based in Sherburn-in-Elmet near Leeds, The Motorist has rapidly grown into one of the most popular automotive venues in the north of England since its launch a few years ago. Featuring an on-site café, The Arnage restaurant, and a garage and bodyshop, The Motorist is open all year round, but also hosts themed shows and meets each week.

Voters commented on The Motorist’s “great atmosphere”, saying it is a “true petrolhead’s dream and delight”. With a focus on welcoming visitors no matter what sort of vehicle – classic or modern - they favour, praise was given for its facilities and space.

Yorkshire has a strong and growing classic car scene as reported on by Footman James partner, The Classic Valuer.

Alec Howarth, Managing Director at The Motorist, said: “We are delighted to have been recognised and to have won this fantastic award, voted for by car enthusiasts, our wonderful visitors and guests.

“We are excited over the journey we are taking together and this accolade really does spur us on, filling all the team at The Motorist with great pride and thanks.